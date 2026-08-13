Woman killed in road mishap in Odisha's Nayagarh district

BERHAMPUR: A woman was killed and another suffered grievous injuries after a pickup van hit them near Takara on NH-57 in Nayagarh district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Shantilata Nayak (43) of Burusahi village under Takara panchayat. The injured woman is Niyata Kanhar of Buguda Colony. Both women worked as daily wagers.

Sources said in the morning, the two women reportedly left their homes to work in Daspalla. They were boarding an auto-rickshaw when a pickup van on way to Daspalla from Boudh allegedly hit them. Both of them sustained serious injuries in the accident.

Local residents rushed them to Daspalla hospital in an ambulance. However, doctors declared Shantilata dead on arrival. Niyata with severe leg injuries was admitted for treatment.

On being informed, police reached the accident spot and started an investigation. The deceased’s body was seized for autopsy. The van driver has been detained for questioning.