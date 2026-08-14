All AB-PMJAY hospitals in Odisha to have help desk at main entrance by August-end

BHUBANESWAR: The state government asked all hospitals under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana-Gopabandhu Jana Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY-GJAY) to set up 24x7 hour help desks to assist cardholders and provide free emergency treatment under PM-RAHAT, while complying to the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission guidelines.

Chief executive officer (CEO) of the State Health Assurance Society (SHAS) Brundha D issued the directive while reviewing the implementation of these schemes in private hospitals during a recent meeting. The CEO stated that empaneled hospitals must integrate the Hospital Management Information System (HMIS), ABHA-based medical records of patients, hospital’s healthcare facility registry and health professional registry with the ABDM software by August 31.

She warned that failure to do so will result in the withholding of incentives payable to the concerned hospitals under the Ayushman scheme, while continued non-compliance may also lead to the de-empanelment of the hospitals in the future. As per the AB-PMJAY guidelines, every empanelled hospital must set up AB-PMJAY Help Desk at a prominent location near main entrance of the hospital and appoint Pradhan Mantri Arogya Mitras (PMAMs) to manage the help desk.

Adequate number of Arogya Mitras also need to be deployed to ensure that the help desk remains operational 24 hours a day. They will help in identification and registration of Ayushman cardholders, provide required information to cardholders regarding treatment facilities, and extend necessary assistance to beneficiaries.