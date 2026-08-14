Floods loom again, 11 districts in Odisha put on alert

BHUBANESWAR: Incessant rain under the influence of a well-marked low-pressure battered north Odisha districts on Thursday, even as the Central Water Commission (CWC) warned about flash flood risk in 11 districts till Friday evening. The IMD has also issued heavy rainfall alert for north and western Odisha districts over the next four days.

Heavy rainfall during the last 36 hours affected many parts of Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh and Keonjhar, triggering flash floodlike situation in low-lying areas of Basta, Bhograi, Baripada, Rourkela and Koida. Around five blocks of Balasore district including Bhograi, Jaleswar, Basta, Baliapal and Balasore Sadar were affected due to heavy showers, while the rise in water-level near Mathani also affected four panchayats of Basta block in the district.

Parts of Baripada town in Mayurbhanj were flooded as water-level swelled in Budhabalanga river. Flood water entered ward no 7 and 8 in the town, while roads remained flooded in Shamakhuta block following a torrential downpour, prompting the district administration to initiate evacuation operation in affected areas.

Heavy rain also triggered floodlike situation in Joda and Barbil area as water of Suna river reportedly entered many low-lying areas. The water level in Baitarani river also breached danger mark at Anandapur in Keonjhar following heavy downpour.

Almost the entire Rourkela city suffered serious waterlogging with Civil township, Basanti colony, Chhend colony, Railway colony and Power House being remaining worst affected. The city received around 105.4 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Thursday. Flash floodlike situation was also reported in Koida area of the district, leaving many low-lying areas inundated.