Floods loom again, 11 districts in Odisha put on alert

BHUBANESWAR: Incessant rain under the influence of a well-marked low-pressure battered north Odisha districts on Thursday, even as the Central Water Commission (CWC) warned about flash flood risk in 11 districts till Friday evening. The IMD has also issued heavy rainfall alert for north and western Odisha districts over the next four days.
Heavy rainfall during the last 36 hours affected many parts of Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh and Keonjhar, triggering flash floodlike situation in low-lying areas of Basta, Bhograi, Baripada, Rourkela and Koida. Around five blocks of Balasore district including Bhograi, Jaleswar, Basta, Baliapal and Balasore Sadar were affected due to heavy showers, while the rise in water-level near Mathani also affected four panchayats of Basta block in the district.
Parts of Baripada town in Mayurbhanj were flooded as water-level swelled in Budhabalanga river. Flood water entered ward no 7 and 8 in the town, while roads remained flooded in Shamakhuta block following a torrential downpour, prompting the district administration to initiate evacuation operation in affected areas.
Heavy rain also triggered floodlike situation in Joda and Barbil area as water of Suna river reportedly entered many low-lying areas. The water level in Baitarani river also breached danger mark at Anandapur in Keonjhar following heavy downpour.
Almost the entire Rourkela city suffered serious waterlogging with Civil township, Basanti colony, Chhend colony, Railway colony and Power House being remaining worst affected. The city received around 105.4 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Thursday. Flash floodlike situation was also reported in Koida area of the district, leaving many low-lying areas inundated.
The water-level of Salandi river in Bhadrak also increased following rains. The CWC in its 24-hour outlook report cautioned flash flood risk for Balasore, Bargarh, Bhadrak, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur, Sonepur and Sundargarh till Friday evening.
Met officials said four stations Bhograi and Rajghar in Balasore along with Shamakhunta and Baripada in Mayurbhanj received over 200 mm rainfall. The highest 236 mm rainfall was recorded in Bhograi, followed by 230 mm in Shamakhunta, 215.2 mm in Baripada and 204.8 mm in Rajghat.
Besides, five more stations in Balasore and nine in Mayurbhanj received rainfall in the range of 100 to 200 mm. Champua in Keonjhar and Panposh in Sundargarh also recorded rainfall of around 119 mm during the period.
Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre director Manorama Mohanty said the well-marked low pressure area over the coastal West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh and northwest Bay of Bengal moved northwestwards and concentrated into a depression.
“It is very likely to move northwestwards across Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand during next 24 hours. Under its influence, heavy rainfall will occur in part of North Odisha till August 17 and a few districts of Western Odisha till August 15,” she said.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall will occur in parts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh and Sambalpur while heavy rainfall will occur in pats of Balasore, Deogarh, Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada and Balangir on Friday. Heavy rainfall will occur in Sundaragarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Nuapada, Balangir on August 15, the met office said.