Low-lying areas of Balasore and Mayurbhanj inundated

BARIPADA/BALASORE: Low-lying areas of Mayurbhanj and Balasore reeled under severe waterlogging as intense rainfall lashed the two districts in the past 12 hours, leaving a person dead on Thursday.

A 35-year-old man reportedly drowned in the surging waters of Paunsia dam under Badasahi block in Mayurbhanj on Thursday morning. He was identified as Prafulla Khatua of Paunsia village under Kochilakhunta panchayat. Khatua’s body was later recovered by fire services personnel.

Similarly, Bajun Hansdah (30) of Nuagaon village under Bangiriposi block was rescued by fire services personnel from the overflowing Sankari canal. Hansdah had reportedly went to see the fast-flowing water when he slipped and fell into the canal. After being swept away by the strong currents for some distance, he managed to cling on to a tree branch and was subsequently rescued.

Sources said following the heavy showers, rainwater entered many houses in low-lying areas of Baripada municipality. More than eight wards of the municipality were affected by waterlogging. Floodwater entered several houses in Madhuban, Raghunathpur and wards 9 and 17 after Budhabalanga river and its tributaries - Sukhjoda, Jarali and Sarali - breached their banks.