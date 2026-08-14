Odisha High Court orders joint verification in violence over road to mines

CUTTACK: The Orissa (Odisha) High Court has directed the Rayagada SP, DSP and sarpanchs of two villages to conduct a joint spot verification following allegations of police atrocities against tribal villagers during protests over construction of a road, at Sagabari village of the district.

A division bench of Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice Chittaranjan Dash issued the direction while hearing a PIL filed by Purushottam Hikaka and seven others, represented by advocate Anup Kumar Mohapatra.

The petitioners alleged that police personnel raided tribal households in the early hours of March 10, arrested 21 persons, including 10 women, and ransacked houses. They also alleged that several villagers were booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and lodged in Bhawanipatna jail.

The bench observed that while the PIL portrayed the incident as police atrocities against peaceful protesters, newspaper reports reflected versions from both sides. It said the allegations concerning police action required examination after giving the state an opportunity to disclose the facts.

The court directed the SP Rayagada, DSP and sarpanchs of Kantamal and Sagabari to undertake the joint spot verification and submit a report at the next hearing. It also directed the state to file an affidavit within three weeks.

It also instructed the police administration to ensure that no violence occurs in the adjoining villages and asked the petitioners to ensure that villagers do not take the law into their own hands. The matter has been posted for September 2.