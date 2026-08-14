Odisha plans Rs 16K crore power infra projects: CM

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha is planning power infrastructure projects worth around Rs 16,000 crore to ensure reliable and quality electricity supply amid rapid industrialisation, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said on Thursday.

Reviewing the performance of Energy department and projects under implementation at Lok Seva Bhavan, he stressed the need to provide quality power across the state by 2030.

The review revealed nearly 590 industrial projects are expected to come up in Odisha by 2030-31. The state currently has 210 operational grid substations of which, 15 have been commissioned in the past two years. During the same period, 788.99 circuit km of transmission lines have been added to the network.

To strengthen transmission capacity and ensure uninterrupted supply, the state is developing a 765 KV grid ring system. Two 765/400 KV substations at Angul and Sundargarh are already operational, while similar substations are under construction at Gopalpur and Paradip.

The government has also planned three more 765/400 KV substations at Kolabira, Duburi and Betakholi near Athagarh. Once completed, these projects will strengthen the high-voltage transmission network and provide greater reliability to both consumers and industries.

According to the meeting, the state currently has five 400 KV grid substations and four more are under construction, while two are at the tender stage. The state plans to establish another nine 400 KV substations in the coming years.

Modernisation of existing grid infrastructure is also being undertaken to improve the quality and reliability of power supply. Deputy chief minister and Energy minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo attended the meeting.