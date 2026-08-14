Odisha's Mission Shakti self-help groups prepare 60 lakh national flags

BHUBANESWAR: The Mission Shakti Self Help Groups (SHGs) in the state have successfully prepared 60 lakh national flags under the Har Ghar Tiranga 2026 campaign, achieving the entire target by due date.

The initiative saw the active participation of 1,235 SHGs, 201 producer groups and and 138 federations, involving 16,162 SHG members in all 30 districts. Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida said the large-scale flag-making initiative has provided the women with an opportunity to contribute to the national campaign while strengthening their collective enterprise, production capabilities and livelihood opportunities.

Stating that making of 60 lakh Tricolours by the SHGs is a matter of immense pride for Odisha, Parida said it reflected their deep sense of patriotism, dedication and entrepreneurial spirit. “Our women have once again demonstrated that when empowered through collective platforms, they can successfully undertake activities of significant scale,” she added.

The deputy chief minister said that Har Ghar Tiranga is not merely a celebration of the national flag, but also an expression of people’s participation in nation-building. “Through Mission Shakti, women are becoming active contributors to Odisha’s development while creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for themselves and their communities,” she added.