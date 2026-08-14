Pastor on run after raping pregnant woman in Kalahandi

BHAWANIPATNA: A pastor in Kalahandi district has been accused of raping an eight-month pregnant woman on the pretext of curing her illness through prayer.

The 20-year-old woman lodged a complaint with Bhawanipatna Sadar police alleging that she was raped by pastor Jinesh Kumar of Themra village under Pastikudi gram panchayat.

Police sources said on August 7, Jinesh invited the woman and her husband to his residence, promising to cure her ailments through prayer. He allegedly made her husband consume spiked alcohol and took the woman into a room on the pretext of offering a special prayer and raped her.

The accused pastor also allegedly threatened to kill the couple if they disclosed the incident. Terrified, the woman and her husband fled the place.

The next day, the victim’s family filed a complaint at Bhawanipatna Sadar police station. Based on the complaint, police called the woman for a medical examination on Tuesday and formally registered a case.

SDPO Naresh Pradhan said the accused pastor is absconding and efforts are on to trace and nab him.