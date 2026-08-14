RG Kar rape & murder: Former TMC MLA arrested by WB police from Balasore hotel

BALASORE: West Bengal police on Thursday arrested former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Nirmal Ghosh from a hotel in Balasore’s Simulia area for his alleged involvement in the ‘hurried cremation’ of a doctor who was raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata in 2024.

According to police sources, the former Panihati MLA was hiding in Odishi Hotel at Jamujhadi in Simulia for the past several days. West Bengal police successfully traced him by tracking his mobile phone and approached Simulia police station. With assistance from Simulia police, the cops from West Bengal arrested Ghosh from the hotel at around 4.30 pm.

Official sources said Ghosh was arrested on charges of destruction of evidence, criminal conspiracy and forcing someone to carry out an act against their will.

The arrest was made after the female doctor’s father lodged a fresh complaint at Khardah police station on Monday, alleging that Ghosh was among the three accused who had forced the bereaved family to hurriedly cremate her body. The other two persons named in the complaint are TMC’s former chairman for Panihati municipality Somnath Dey and the family’s neighbour Sanjib Mukherjee.

Police said Ghosh was being taken to West Bengal by road. He is likely to be produced before the Barrackpore court in North 24 Parganas district on Friday.

Attending a memorial programme for the doctor in Panihati a few days ago, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had directed the Barrackpore police to launch a fresh probe into the alleged hasty cremation of the victim.