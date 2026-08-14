Rourkela faces worst urban deluge in decades, over 5,000 evacuated

ROURKELA: Rourkela woke up to an unprecedented deluge on Thursday after torrential rain left large parts of the Steel City inundated, forcing the administration to evacuate more than 5,000 residents to safety.

The city received over 200 mm of rain in about 30 hours, triggering a flash-flood-like situation and exposing the poor drainage infrastructure. As the downpour continued, storm water entered more than 10,000 houses, submerging thousands of two-wheelers, three-wheelers and cars parked on residential premises, in parking lots and along roads.

With nearly 80 per cent of the city waterlogged, residents said they had never witnessed such flooding in Rourkela in its 72-year history. In several areas, the water rose to chest height, posing a serious threat to life and property. The administration subsequently shifted over 5,000 people to safer locations.

Incessant rain began lashing the city and its neighbourhoods on Wednesday night, intensifying into a torrential downpour on Thursday morning and continuing till afternoon. The deluge severely disrupted normal life, with vehicular traffic remaining stranded for hours on Rourkela Main Road, Mahtab Road, Ring Road, Bondamunda Road, Hanuman Vatika Road and other major stretches.

With storm water unable to drain out, neither affluent residential neighbourhoods nor slum pockets were spared.

Sundargarh collector Dr Subhankar Mohapatra visited several affected areas and took stock of relief and emergency measures. He said emergency relief was rushed to affected slum pockets. “By afternoon, over 5,000 food packets had been distributed to people. The administration was swiftly responding to the crisis,” Mohapatra told this paper.

Residents, meanwhile, complained of severe hardship after filthy storm water entered their houses, rising to nearly five feet in some areas and damaging household belongings and vehicles.