Two Odisha officials held for bungling Rs 3.02 crore in government funds

JAGATSINGHPUR: Two government officials of Tirtol block were arrested by Vigilance on Thursday for alleged misappropriation of government funds amounting to Rs 3.02 crore.

Bhanja Kishore Behera, former senior revenue assistant and Pradipta Kumar Mallik, former panchayat executive officer of Tirtol block were produced before a court later on the day. Mallick has retired.

Vigilance sources said, an audit conducted by the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department revealed that Behera allegedly prepared false salary bills and arrear claims, submitted them to sub-treasury through fraudulent practices during 2011-12 to 2021-22 when he was posted in the block.

At least Rs 3.02 crore was allegedly withdrawn fraudulently from the Tirtol sub-treasury of which Rs 1.74 crore was credited to Behera’s personal SBI account, while Rs 86 lakh was parked in the personal SBI account of Mallik. Another Rs 42.59 lakh was credited to the account of Rajdeep Hansdah, a former assistant executive engineer who has since died.

Earlier in March, Tirtol block development officer Girija Shankar Mallick had lodged an FIR at Tirtol police station against Behera and others. Based on the complaint, a case under sections 420, 167, 468, 409, 471 and 34 of the IPC was registered.

Last month, Jagatsinghpur collector J Sonal had placed Behera under suspension under the provisions of Odisha Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1962.