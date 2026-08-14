Two teenage boys arrested for raping +2 first-year student in Cuttack

CUTTACK; Badamabadi police on Thursday apprehended two minor boys on charges of raping a 16-year-old girl in a hotel at Cuttack on July 22.

The main accused, a classmate of the victim, is a 16-year-old boy from Balisahi. The 17-year-old co-accused, a friend of the main accused, is from Baunshagali and runs an eatery at Tinikonia Bazar.

Police said that the incident came to light after the victim, who was reportedly mentally distressed following the incident, disclosed it to her family. Her mother subsequently lodged a complaint at Badamabadi police station on Tuesday, following which police registered a case and launched an investigation.

According to the complaint, the victim, a +2 first-year student, had befriended the main accused while studying at the same college. On July 22, he allegedly called her to a hotel in Badamabadi on the pretext of talking to her. His 17-year-old friend was also present at the hotel. The two boys then reportedly raped the girl inside a room.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain whether the hotel management was aware of the ages of the three minors and determine its accountability in allowing them to book and occupy a room, police said.