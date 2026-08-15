17 Odisha cops to receive medals for gallantry, service

BHUBANESWAR: A total of 17 officers and personnel from the Odisha Police have been selected for Medal for Gallantry, President’s Medal for Distinguished Service and Medal for Meritorious Service on the occasion of 80th Independence Day.

Of them, five have been nominated for Medal for Gallantry, two President’s Medal for Distinguished Service and 10 Medal for Meritorious Service. The personnel to be awarded Medal for Meritorious Service are in the rank of constable, havildar, sub-inspector, inspector, assistant commandant, deputy commandant and DSP.

Three commandos including Santosh Gurung, Suman Pun and Suresh Chandra Puta, sub-inspector (SI) Manmath Kumar Mohapatra and havildar Nirakar Bhue will get the Medal for Gallantry. Sanjeeb Panda, who was recently promoted to DG rank, and DSP Smitarani Mohanty have been named for President’s Medal for Distinguished Service.

Similarly, Odisha and Fire and Emergency Service’s assistant station officer Malaya Kumar Mohanty will get President’s Medal for Distinguished Service, while assistant station officer Amitav Raj and driver havildar Nuel Kerketta will be conferred with Medal for Meritorious Service. Home Guard and Civil Defence’s Aviram Sethi, a home guard, and Correctional Service’s chief warder Pramod Kumar Swain and warder Biswanath Panda have been named for the Medal for Meritorious Service.