Amid SC lens, Vinaytosh gets additional charge of Odisha DGP

BHUBANESWAR: With the Director General of Police (DGP) selection process on the pause, the Odisha government on Friday handed additional charge of the head of police force to Crime Branch DG Vinaytosh Mishra with effect from August 16, the day incumbent police chief YB Khurania superannuates.

The chief minister’s office (CMO) said, CM Mohan Charan Majhi approved the proposal and Mishra will remain in additional charge of DGP from August 16 until further orders.

A day after the Supreme Court asked Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) not to finalise the DGP selection panel till the next hearing date on August 18, the government had to opt for the interim measure.

Mishra, a 1993 batch officer, was not in the fray for the next DGP as he did not meet the criteria of minimum residual service of six months before his retirement date at the time of empanelment.