CM Mohan Charan Majhi urges youths not to be influenced by forces trying to divide them

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday urged the youths of the country not to get influenced by forces from inside and outside the country who are trying to divide them and defame the country abroad.

Addressing the people after hoisting the National Flag at the state level function at Bhubaneswar, the Chief Minister said these forces want to break a strong nation like India into pieces.

The Chief Minister said these forces have targeted the youths as they know fully well that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will never bend and compromise with the interest of the nation.

Stating that only the Prime Minister can solve the problems of the youths, the Chief Minister said he (the PM) is also taking necessary steps in this regard. "Don't get influenced by anyone and waste your time and energy. Focus on your career first, that should be the top priority," he said.

The Chief Minister highlighted India's glorious freedom struggle, the improvement made under the present national leadership and the state government's road map for a Viksit Oregon.

On the occasion, Mohan Majhi announced that the students of classes 9 and 10 in State-run schools will be provided free textbooks.