Mineral power grab: Naveen asks Majhi to call special assemly session

BHUBANESWAR: BJD president and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday lashed out at the Centre for pushing through the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, terming the move, a direct assault on Odisha’s fiscal and constitutional rights.

Naveen demanded a special session of the Assembly to pass a unanimous resolution against the legislation and protest the Centre’s bid to usurp the state’s powers. In a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Naveen urged him to immediately convene an all-party meeting to build a consensus on protecting Odisha’s federal rights and mineral revenues.

“Odisha’s natural wealth belongs to her people, and the revenue generated from mining operations is crucial for financing healthcare, education, social welfare schemes and infrastructure development across the state. By stripping the state of its power to impose taxes and cesses on its own mineral-bearing lands, the Union government has dealt a heavy blow to federalism and state’s revenue authority,” he said.

Stating that fiscal autonomy is a constitutional principle embedded in India’s federal structure, Naveen said the amendment directly undermines a critical pillar of Centre-State relations. “The Bill has taken India’s federal structure in a retrogressive direction and strikes at the foundation of cooperative federalism,” he said.