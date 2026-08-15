Missing Koraput woman murdered, body found buried in Andhra; Two held

JEYPORE: The body of a 22-year-old woman, who went missing from Koraput’s Semiliguda on July 29, was recovered from Gajapathinagaram area in Vizianagaram district of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

Police said the victim, Albina Garada of Tunkhal village in Dasmantpur area, was murdered. Two persons - Mohan Khilla (35) of Kakigaon in Sunabeda and Milan Kuldeep (19) of Gurudwar in Semiliguda - were arrested for allegedly killing Albina and burying her body in Andhra Pradesh.

Mohan, who has two wives, was reportedly having an extra-marital affair with Albina. He is suspected to have killed the woman over a domestic dispute and later buried her body with the help of Milan. Incidentally, Mohan had filed a complaint in Semiliguda police station on August 1 regarding Albina’s disappearance.

During investigation, police found evidence indicating that Albina was murdered. Subsequently, Mohan and Milan were detained and interrogated on Thursday. The questioning reportedly led to crucial clues regarding the disposal of Albina’s body.