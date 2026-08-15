Odisha CB conducts statewide cyber awareness campaign

BHUBANESWAR: The Crime Branch (CB) of Odisha Police on Friday conducted a statewide cyber awareness programme for students in coordination with the School and Mass Education and Higher Education departments.

The programme conducted through video-conferencing was taken in response to sharp rise in cyber crimes, especially cases of school and college students being targeted by online frauds.

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati delivered a special awareness message to the children underlining the importance of safe and responsible use of the internet. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi emphasised that the government was committed to build a cyber-safe state and called upon the youngsters to become the ambassadors of cyber awareness in their families and communities. DG CID-CB Vinaytosh Mishra and School and Mass Education department commissioner-cum-secretary N Thirumala Naik apprised the students about the preventive measures and grievance redressal mechanisms available to them.

More than 40 lakh participants, including students, parents, teachers, professors and police personnel attended the programme, making it a mass outreach effort on cyber safety in the Odisha.