Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi pushes for resolve of unity, integrity of country

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday said the ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ is not just a day to remember the tragic chapter of the past, but to take a resolve for the unity and integrity of the country.

Addressing a function organised at the Lok Seva Bhawan here, the chief minister said the Partition of 1947 was not only about drawing a boundary line between two nations, it was the largest migration in human civilisation.

Remembering the dark chapter of the country’s past, Majhi said about 1.5 crore people were displaced from their homes. Communal violence claimed the lives of five to 20 lakh innocent people and over 50,000 women were subjected to abduction, rape and torture. The ‘Blood Trains’ and ‘Ghost Trains’ coming from Pakistan were filled only with dead bodies, the impact of which is still present in the minds of their descendants even today, he said.

While stating that Partition happened due to the British government’s ‘divide and rule policy and the narrow personal interests and craze for power of the political leadership of that time’, he said the decisions of the Muslim League and Congress at that time were also the root cause.