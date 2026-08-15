Odisha farmer ends life after rains wash away paddy nursery

JAGATSINGHPUR: A farmer allegedly died by suicide after his paddy nursery was damaged due to incessant rains in Balikuda area of Jagatsinghpur district.

The deceased was identified as 46-year-old Smruti Ranjan Swain of Kania village under Alavar panchayat in Balikuda tehsil.

According to reports, Smruti had raised a paddy nursery for the ongoing kharif season. However, the nursery was washed away two to three times due to heavy rainfall. The remaining seedlings were later eaten by stray bulls, leaving him in severe distress.

Villagers said Smruti visited his paddy field around five days ago and was seen crying after witnessing the damage. Since then, he reportedly remained inside his house and did not come out.

On Thursday evening, neighbours noticed a foul smell coming from his house and alerted Balikuda police. As it was late in the evening, the house could not be opened immediately. On Friday, police broke open the house in the presence of a magistrate and found Smruti hanging from a ceiling fan hook with a rope.