Odisha government to prevent ganja farming in six districts

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has directed revenue officials in six hotspot districts to maintain close coordination with Odisha Police and intensify field-level vigilance to prevent cannabis cultivation on government and revenue land.

The directive came after illicit cannabis cultivation on more than 6,600 acres of government and revenue land was detected during raids last year.

Additional chief secretary of the Revenue and Disaster Management department Arabinda Padhee, in a recent directive to the collectors of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Boudh and Gajapati, said cannabis cultivation was detected and destroyed on around 6,632.19 acres of government and revenue land during 2025-26. The raids covered a total of 36,508.792 acres across 1,631 GPS-mapped patches in the six districts.

Padhee asked the district collectors to alert tehsildars, additional tehsildars, revenue supervisors and revenue inspectors to maintain continuous surveillance over government and revenue land parcels where illegal cannabis cultivation was detected and destroyed during the previous season.