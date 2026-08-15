Odisha govt honours families of 24 organ donors with ‘Suraj Samman’, Rs 5 lakh cash award

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Thursday honoured the families of 24 organ donors from 11 districts with the prestigious ‘Suraj Samman’ on the occasion of World Organ Donation Day, recognising their extraordinary contribution to saving precious lives.

During a state-level ceremony, held at the Lok Seva Bhawan, Health and Family Welfare minister Mukesh Mahaling paid tribute to the deceased donors and presented their families with a cash award of Rs 5 lakh each along with certificates of appreciation. “This year saw the highest number of ‘Suraj Samman’ awards being presented compared to previous years,” the minister said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme had played a significant role in creating nationwide awareness about the importance of organ donation. “The awareness generated through ‘Mann Ki Baat’ has created a new consciousness and an environment for a people’s movement around organ donation,” he said, seeking greater public participation to transform organ donation into a mass movement. The Health minister said organ donation is not merely a decision but an opportunity to give someone else a new lease of life and a new vision.

Referring to India’s tradition of ‘daan’ or giving, the minister described organ donation as one of the highest forms of humanitarian service. The minister also acknowledged the contribution of Suraj, after whom the state’s organ donation honour has been named and expressed gratitude for his legacy.

Health secretary Ashwathy S and National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation director Anil Kumar were present.