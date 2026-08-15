Odisha's Ravenshaw university row: Teachers body writes to Vice-chancellor

CUTTACK: The tussle between the Ravenshaw University Teachers’ Association (RUTA) and Cuttack Sadar MLA Prakash Chandra Sethi has taken a fresh turn with the teachers’ body on Friday demanding rollback of the changes effected in hostel adminstration.

The teachers’ body termed the action unilateral as all wardens were changed without consulting the association. It submitted a memorandum to vice-chancellor (V-C) Arka Kumar Das Mohapatra in the connection.

The demands include making public the steps taken by the university authorities to restore the respect and dignity of teachers; conducting a thorough analysis of the incident at the East hostel and issuing a rebuttal to the letter sent by the MLA to the Assembly Speaker, and immediately revoking the notification regarding the change in the residence committee.

RUTA spokesperson professor Netaji Abhinandan said, “We held a thorough discussion with the V-C and wanted to know what action has been taken by the authorities over the last 10 days. The V-C informed us that a detailed report on the incident during the protest by East hostel boarders has been sent to the Governor’s office as well as the Higher Education department.”

Abhinandan said, “We are hopeful that the V-C will take a positive step. If our demands are not fulfilled, RUTA will hold a meeting to chalk out its further course of action.”