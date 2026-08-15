Over two lakh people in Odisha's six districts affected by fresh floods

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Friday said the latest spate of heavy rains has once again wreaked havoc with six districts affected by fresh floods.

While over 2.09 lakh people in 428 villages have been affected, more than 10,000 in 33 villages of Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Sundargarh and Keonjhar are marooned. So far, 2,784 people have been rescued from the marooned villages, special relief commissioner (SRC) Rajesh Pravakar Patil said.

Around 42,000 people were earlier evacuated to safer places from the low-lying areas of these districts. As many as 127 flood shelters have been opened, where affected people are housed and being provided with cooked food. Crops over 1,623 hectares land and 425 houses have been damaged in this round of floods, he said.

According to the situation report released by the office of SRC, Balasore district has been the worst hit, where over 79,000 people have been affected with over 2,700 marooned. The district administration has been asked to remain prepared for more severe flood as the water level of Subarnarekha river is on the rise.

In Bhadrak district, over 51,500 people have been affected and 13,100 shifted to safer places. Both Balasore and Bhadrak districts are experiencing floods for the second time during this monsoon.