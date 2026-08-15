Several villages inundated as Jajpur faces fourth deluge this monsoon

JAJPUR: The district witnessed the fourth round of floods this monsoon as water levels rose in Baitarani river and its tributary Kani once again, inundating several villages in Dasarathpur block.

On Friday, floodwater from Kani river entered eight villages through a breach that occurred earlier at Dovabil Patana under Tarpada panchayat in Dasarathpur. Sources said six villages under Kasapa and Tarpada panchayats have been completely inundated following the fresh floods. The breach has started to widen due to the fast-slowing floodwaters, raising concerns among villagers.

Similarly, floodwater was also flowing through two other breaches at Kantapada and Jayantara Mahapatra Sahi, forcing many villagers to take shelter on rooftops and river embankments.

Road communication in the area has been severely affected. Around three feet of floodwater was flowing over Katia-Baishapan road at Ahiyas Bazar. The Ahiyas-Tarpada road has also been washed away following the floods.

According to official reports, Baitarani river was flowing at 19.69 metre against the danger mark of 18.33 metre at Akhuapada. Water level is expected to rise further in the river due to incessant rainfall in the upper catchment areas.

The first flood was reported in Jajpur on July 6 when Kani river breached at Kantapada in Dasarathpur block. The second flood occurred on July 28 when Kani breached at Dovabil Patana and near Jayantara Mahapatra Sahi. The third flood occurred on August 8, causing the repaired breaches to give way again.