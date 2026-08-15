Unprecedented flood: Drainage system failed Rourkela after skies opened up

ROURKELA: The underlying causes of the urban deluge in Rourkela were laid bare as the city began to recover from the unprecedented flooding on Friday.

Thursday’s flood was driven more by the faulty drainage and overwhelmed underground sewerage than the heavy rains. Thirty hours of intense rainfall virtually turned streets into rivers, submerging almost 80 per cent of the city with no history of urban flooding.

Failing to find way through the overlapping drains of Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) and South Eastern Railway (SER), the gushing storm water accumulated on the surface, leading to widespread waterlogging across the city. Compounding the situation, the underground Integrated Sewerage System (ISS) too got overwhelmed leading to back flow of the storm water.

General manager of WATCO (Project) Tushar Meher admitted that the 40 MLD treatment plant at Balughat was overwhelmed with storm water. Technically, water from the plant cannot be directly released to Brahmani river without treatment.

He said four basins of the plant were filled to the brim after receiving three to four times higher volume of storm water than the unit’s actual capacity. There was no way to evacuate the excess water without going through the slow treatment process. It took eight to nine hours for the storm water to recede.

Sources said the ISS was implemented at a whopping cost of around `340 crore by the Odisha Water Supply and Sewerage Board (OWSSB), but its quality and design were mired in controversy. Besides, during implementation of the ISS, a separate proposal was reportedly placed for funding by the Rourkela Smart City Ltd (RSCL) to make emergency provision for evacuation of storm water. However, it was rejected.