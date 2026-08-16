Odisha floods intensify, 2.37 lakh evacuated as rivers inundate northern districts

More than 2.37 lakh people have been evacuated to safety in Odisha as flooding worsened across several northern districts following heavy rain, with the state government stepping up rescue and relief operations amid a fresh weather warning.

The flood situation remained grim in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar, where rivers including the Baitarani, Brahmani, Salandi, Jalaka and Budhabalanga and their tributaries have inundated large areas.

Fresh flooding has affected around 5.15 lakh people in 947 villages across 331 gram panchayats, 49 blocks and five urban areas, Chief Secretary Anu Garg said.

The state has evacuated more than 2.37 lakh people and shifted them to 293 relief camps, she said.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is scheduled to visit flood-hit Bhadrak and Jajpur districts on Monday to assess the situation on the ground. He said the government was closely monitoring the situation and that district administrations were carrying out rescue and relief operations.

"Ensuring swift assistance reaches the affected people and their safety is our topmost priority. Tomorrow morning, I will visit the flood-affected areas to directly assess the situation. Please follow the administration's directives and stay safe; the government is always with you," Majhi said in a post on X.