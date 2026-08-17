312 students, 10 teachers stranded in Kendrapara school building for 2 days

KENDRAPARA: At least 312 students and 10 teachers of a government-run SC/ST residential school have been stranded in a flooded village under Pattamundai block since the past two days.

The Ashram school at Kulasahi village under Penthapala panchayat was marooned after floodwaters from Brahmani river inundated the area on Saturday. After the ground floor of the school building was submerged, students, teachers and other staff were forced to move to the first floor.

Currently, the school is surrounded by nearly 10 feet of floodwater, making it impossible for the inmates to move out. No rescue team had reached the school at the time of filing this report.

“The school building is battling a strong current,” a teacher said, expressing concern over the situation. Another stranded teacher said the school, located in a low-lying area close to the riverbank, frequently faces waterlogging during floods. “The authorities should have been more cautious and shifted all the students before the area was flooded,” he said.

Officials said the stranded students were safe and efforts were being made to evacuate them. Pattamundai block education officer (BEO) Ajit Barik said, “Luckily, none of the students has so far fallen sick. The school has sufficient LPG cylinders to cook food for a week.”

The BEO said the strong current has hampered rescue operations in several flood-affected areas. Boat operators carrying relief materials are also finding it difficult to navigate the swollen waters.

Officials said the stranded students were safe and efforts were being made to evacuate them.