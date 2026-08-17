Bhadrak, Jajpur reel under floods as Brahmani & Baitarani breach banks

BHADRAK/JAJPUR: The flood situation in Bhadrak and Jajpur remained grim on Sunday as the swollen Brahmani and Baitarani rivers continued to pose threat to low-lying areas in both the districts.

In Bhadrak, Bhandaripokhari, Dhamnagar, Tihidi and Chandabali blocks and one ULB have been affected by the floods. A total of 33 gram panchayats and 134 villages have been affected, impacting over 1.96 lakh people. Over 1.07 lakh people have been evacuated and shifted to safer locations, while dry food has been distributed among 35,191 people. No human casualty has been reported so far.

Bhadrak ADM (Revenue) Rabi Narayan Sahu said the administration had stepped up relief measures across the affected areas. At least 90 free community kitchens have been opened to provide cooked food to flood-hit people.

Livestock protection measures have also been intensified, with 85 tonnes of cattle feed arranged and 20 tonnes distributed so far. A total of 95,381 livestock and poultry have been affected.

To prevent waterborne and other diseases, 26 medical teams and four veterinary units have been deployed. Two mobile water purification units are also operational. Of the 553 affected tube-wells, 30 have been disinfected. A total of 35 pregnant women have been safely shifted to healthcare facilities.

For emergency rescue and flood management, three ODRAF teams have been deployed in Bhandaripokhari, Dhamnagar and Tihidi, with another unit kept ready at Aradi. One NDRF team has been deployed in Tihidi. Two additional fire services teams from Cuttack have been deployed in Dhamnagar.