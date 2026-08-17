Bhadrak, Jajpur reel under floods as Brahmani & Baitarani breach banks

BHADRAK/JAJPUR: The flood situation in Bhadrak and Jajpur remained grim on Sunday as the swollen Brahmani and Baitarani rivers continued to pose threat to low-lying areas in both the districts.
In Bhadrak, Bhandaripokhari, Dhamnagar, Tihidi and Chandabali blocks and one ULB have been affected by the floods. A total of 33 gram panchayats and 134 villages have been affected, impacting over 1.96 lakh people. Over 1.07 lakh people have been evacuated and shifted to safer locations, while dry food has been distributed among 35,191 people. No human casualty has been reported so far.
Bhadrak ADM (Revenue) Rabi Narayan Sahu said the administration had stepped up relief measures across the affected areas. At least 90 free community kitchens have been opened to provide cooked food to flood-hit people.
Livestock protection measures have also been intensified, with 85 tonnes of cattle feed arranged and 20 tonnes distributed so far. A total of 95,381 livestock and poultry have been affected.
To prevent waterborne and other diseases, 26 medical teams and four veterinary units have been deployed. Two mobile water purification units are also operational. Of the 553 affected tube-wells, 30 have been disinfected. A total of 35 pregnant women have been safely shifted to healthcare facilities.
For emergency rescue and flood management, three ODRAF teams have been deployed in Bhandaripokhari, Dhamnagar and Tihidi, with another unit kept ready at Aradi. One NDRF team has been deployed in Tihidi. Two additional fire services teams from Cuttack have been deployed in Dhamnagar.
In view of the continuous heavy rainfall and the flood situation, the district adminstration has ordered closure of all schools in Basudevpur, Bhandaripokhari, Chandabali, Dhamnagar and Tihidi blocks on Monday.
In neighbouring Jajpur, the flood situation worsened as the rising Brahmani inundated several villages under Kimbhiriapal, Bhanara, Atira and Bainsiria panchayats of Bari block. The villages were inundated after water entered through three breaches at Bankasahi, Arual and Chandanpur. The breaches had occurred during the first spell of floods earlier this month.
The breaches had not been fully repaired when fresh surge of floodwater overflowed the embankments and entered residential areas. The force of the water has also widened the earlier breaches, raising concern among residents.
Three panchayats in Dasarathapur block have remained marooned for the past three days due to flooding in Kani river, a branch of Baitarani. A portion of Kani river embankment collapsed at Patana village under Tarpada panchayat in the wee hours of Sunday.
Officials from the Water Resources department immediately began repair work to prevent further damage, but persistent rainfall in the district over the past two days has hampered restoration efforts.
Official sources said on Sunday, Baitarani was flowing at 18.35 metre against the danger mark of 18.33 metre at Akhuapada, though the river was showing a falling trend. The Brahmani was flowing at 68 feet against the danger level of 67 feet at Jenapur and was showing a rising trend.
Two ODRAF teams and one NDRF unit have been stationed across the district for rescue and emergency operations.