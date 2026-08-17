CM Majhi pays tribute to former Prime Minister Vajpayee on his death anniversary

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, state BJP president Manmohan Samal, ministers and senior party leaders paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his eighth death anniversary on Sunday.

The Governor described him as a visionary statesman, an exceptional leader and a gifted poet. His ideals, wisdom and commitment to India’s progress will continue to inspire generations.

Majhi termed Vajpayee a fiery nationalist, visionary leader and unparalleled orator whose life and work gave a new direction to India’s development, good governance and national pride. “His thought process, faith in democratic values, commitment to inclusive development and dedication to national service will remain eternally memorable in India’s political history,” the CM said.

Samal paid floral tribute at Vajpayee’s statue on the premises of AIIMS Bhubaneswar and highlighted the 1998 nuclear tests, the Golden Quadrilateral, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, rural electrification and welfare schemes such as Antyodaya and Annapurna. He also credited Vajpayee with expanding national highways in the state from 1,500 km to 3,400 km.