Cuttack rape case: Police arrest sixth accused

CUTTACK: Cuttack police on Sunday arrested the sixth accused who was on the run after his alleged involvement in the gang-rape of a 26-year-old mall employee along Cuttack-Chandbali state highway within Nischintakoili police limits.

Police said the 19-year-old youth hails from Kendrapara district. After committing the crime, he had sold his mobile phone and fled to Kolkata and then to Visakhapatnam to evade arrest.

“We received information that the accused had returned from Visakhapatnam following which a special police team nabbed him from near OMP Square today. He was forwarded to court after necessary medical examination,” said Salepur SDPO Biranchi Narayan Pati. As the test identification (TI) parade will be conducted, the accused’s identity has not been disclosed, he added.

The incident had taken place in the early hours of August 12 when the woman, who works at a mall in Bhubaneswar, was returning home in Kendrapara with her male friend in a car along the Cuttack-Chandbali state highway.

As the man felt drowsy, they stopped near a petrol pump and decided to rest inside the car. Soon, the six accused smashed the vehicle’s windows, abducted the duo in their vehicle and took them to an isolated field at Aenda. They threw the man out of the vehicle and allegedly gang-raped the woman inside.

Five of them were arrested the next day on August 13.