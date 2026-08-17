Health Minister Mahaling reviews facilities at Koraput medical college

JEYPORE: Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling on Sunday reviewed the healthcare facilities and infrastructure at SLN Medical College and Hospital here, with a focus on strengthening specialised treatment and improving patient care in the tribal-dominated district.

Mahaling inspected the maternal and child health wing and special newborn care unit of the MCH and took stock of the treatment facilities and services being provided to patients. He later held a detailed review meeting with the MCH authorities, doctors and senior health officials at the academic block.

The meeting discussed the availability of healthcare services, infrastructure requirements, medical equipment, emergency care, manpower and measures to improve the quality of patient services. Emphasis was laid on reducing maternal and infant mortality.

The minister also discussed plans to introduce super-speciality services at the medical college. He reviewed plans to strengthen emergency care facilities, procure essential medical equipment and facilitate the shifting of hospital services to the new building. A proposal to establish an advanced research centre at the medical college was also discussed.

Mahaling directed officials to ensure that every patient visiting the hospital receives timely, accessible and quality treatment. He also stressed the need to provide free healthcare services smoothly and ensure a patient-friendly environment.

Earlier, the minister visited the Jeypore district headquarters hospital and inaugurated a newly-constructed critical care centre built at a cost of Rs 22 crore. He interacted with patients in different wards and enquired about their health and the treatment being provided to them.

MLAs of Koraput, Kotpad, Jeypore and Laxmipur attended the review meeting.

Among others, Koraput collector Manoj Satyawan Mahajan and dean Dr Sasmita Swain were present.