Man held for raping minor girl in Cuttack hotel

CUTTACK: Police on Sunday arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl in a hotel in CDA locality on the pretext of helping her.

The incident occurred on Friday. The accused Naresh Swain is a resident of Machhagan locality in Jagastsinghpur. As per police, the victim hailing from Balasore district had come to Cuttack for some work. After arriving at Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal, she met the accused who then assured to take her to her destination as she was new to the city.

However, instead of taking her to her destination, Swain allegedly took her to a hotel in CDA locality where he sexually assaulted her. Soon after, he fled leaving the minor girl alone in the hotel.

The survivor then contacted her parents following which her father came to Cuttack and lodged a complaint in this regard with Markat Nagar police on Saturday.

“Acting on the FIR, a case was registered under various sections, including harassment and rape and an investigation was launched. Basing the CCTV footage, police arrested Swain. The statement of the victim will be recorded on Monday,” said a senior police officer.