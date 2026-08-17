Odisha government on high alert as fresh LoPAR threatens to aggravate floods

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Sunday sounded a high alert after the IMD forecast extremely heavy rainfall in at least seven districts following the formation of a fresh low pressure over the Bay of Bengal.

Over 5.15 lakh people have been affected in the latest round of floods in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh and Keonjhar districts.

Chief secretary Anu Garg reviewed the preparedness of the state administration to tackle the calamity. “The district collectors have been asked to remain on high alert in view of the weather predictions from August 16 to 18. The state government has evacuated over 2.37 lakh people from the vulnerable pockets and housed them in 293 relief camps,” she said.

Three senior IAS officials have been deputed to Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur to monitor the relief and rescue operations. While managing director of Odisha Mining Corporation Sudhansu Mohan Mishra has been put in charge of Bhadrak district, MD of Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation S Sudarshan Chakravarty has been rushed to Balasore. Excise Commissioner P Anvesha Reddy has been given charge of Jajpur district. Leaves of all government employees have also been cancelled and those on leave have been asked to join duty immediately, she said.

The IMD has sounded red alert for Balasore, Bhadrak, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj, predicting very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the four districts.

The national weather forecaster has also issued orange warning for Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal and Khurda districts where heavy rain is likely to continue till August 18. The intensity of rainfall is likely to decrease from August 19.