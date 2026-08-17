Odisha’s history intertwined with Cuttack: Disaster Management Minister Pujari

CUTTACK: Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari on Saturday called upon everyone to come together to build a new and developed Odisha.

Addressing the gathering after hoisting the National Flag on the occasion of 80th district-level Independence Day celebration at Barabati Stadium here, Pujari paid his tributes to the great leaders who sacrificed their lives for the country’s freedom.

Stating that the past history and heritage of Odisha was intertwined with Cuttack, he said the freedom movement was founded in the historic Swaraj Ashram in Cuttack. “Cuttack has an important role in the social, cultural, political and economic development of Odisha,” the minister said, while calling upon the people to realise the dream of building a prosperous Odisha by 2036 and a developed India by 2047.

He said that the state is making progress in all sectors, including agriculture, education and health. Various welfare programmes of the state government are progressing at a rapid pace, Pujari added.

On the occasion, the minister presented awards to students who excelled in various school-level competitions besides felicitating many others. He also inaugurated a mega blood donation camp organised by the district administration and Cuttack Municipal Corporation at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, and also visited the old jail on Cuttack Jail Road, Netaji Birthplace Museum and Interpretation Centre.

Later, he visited the Swaraj Ashram and garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.