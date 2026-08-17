Police targeting to crush drug trade by March 29: Outgoing DGP Khurania

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Police is committed to make the state free of narcotics trade by March, 2029, said outgoing DGP YB Khurania on Sunday.

Addressing mediapersons before demitting his office after retirement, Khurania said the state police have launched ‘Nishamukta Odisha Abhiyan’ campaign to curb the drugs trade and eliminate ganja cultivation in at least eight districts.

He said between August, 2024 and July, 2026, police in coordination with Excise, Forest and Revenue departments either seized or destroyed drugs worth over Rs 4,000 crore. A total of 4,892 cases were registered under NDPS Act and 5,376 peddlers/dealers arrested during this period.

“As part of the drive, about 64,022 acre of cannabis cultivation was destroyed over the last two years, 1,395 cases were registered and 48 accused apprehended. More than 4.42 lakh kg ganja worth over Rs 2,000 crore was seized, 2,706 cases were registered and 3,867 arrests made. Similarly, police seized 28.53 kg brown sugar valued at Rs 56.90 crore, registered 662 cases and arrested 1,032 accused,” said Khurania.

The cases registered under NDPS Act increased to 23.8 per cent in the first six months of 2026. “The drive against drugs menace will continue and efforts will be made to eliminate the narcotics trade in the state by March, 2029,” he asserted.

The outgoing DGP further said stringent steps have been taken against various heinous crimes in the state, which has witnessed a decline in the last three years. In 2025, dacoity cases decreased by 30.2 per cent and riot cases by 25.6 pc as compared to 2024.