Pregnant woman carried across submerged bridge in Deogarh

DEOGARH: A pregnant woman in labour had to be carried by her family members across a flooded bridge in Barkore area after the ambulance failed to reach her village on Sunday.

The incident occurred at Kaliapal village following heavy overnight rainfall. The downpour caused the Tankujura stream near the village to swell, disrupting road communication.

Sources said Padmini Sabar went into labour in the morning following which her family immediately called the 108 ambulance service. However, with nearly three feet of floodwater flowing over the local bridge, the ambulance could not reach the village and was forced to stop midway.

With the woman in severe labour pain, the family arranged an auto-rickshaw and brought her up to the bridge. Eventually, she was carried on the shoulders of family members and relatives across the submerged bridge so that she could be transferred to the ambulance.