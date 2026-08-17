Rain washes away soil beneath Odisha railway tracks; train services suspended on Baripada–Bangiriposi route

Train services on the Baripada-Bangiriposi route in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district were suspended after soil under the railway tracks was washed away due to a heavy rain-induced landslide, officials said on Monday.

The earth and concrete under around 50 metres of railway track were washed away as the rainwater passed through the area. The incident took place near Sunagadia in the Station Bazar area, they said.

"There is a landslide reported between Betnoti and Bhanjpur, between KM 52/2 - 52/3 near LC 36. Train services are suspended, and restoration work is going on," an official of the South Eastern Railway said.