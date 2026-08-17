Sambalpur MP Pradhan unveils projects worth Rs 62 crore

ANGUL: Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated development projects worth Rs 62 crore in Talcher here on Sunday.

Speaking at the event, Pradhan said the Angul administration should prepare a comprehensive plan for the overall development of Talcher, one of India’s major sources of power. He stated that the development of Talcher would contribute to the development of the state and the country.

Pradhan said development of roads, education, healthcare, agriculture and infrastructure should be given priority. He stressed the need to ensure that local people benefit from industries and factories operating in the region.

Referring to acute pollution and environmental degradation in the region, he urged the local administration to take appropriate remedial measures and appealed to people to plant as many trees as possible. He said efforts would also be made to set up an art college and a zoo at Rani park.

He also stressed the need to prioritise employment opportunities for local youths. Pradhan said the great Prajamandal movement and the contribution of freedom fighter Pabitra Mohan Pradhan continue to provide an enduring inspiration for patriotism.

Among others, Dhenkanal MP Rudra Narayan Pany, Talcher MLA Braja Kishore Pradhan, Angul collector Abdaal Akhtar, SP Rahul Jain and Talcher sub-collector Ashish Sahu were present.