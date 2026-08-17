Vinaytosh Mishra assumes office as interim DGP in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: CID-CB DG Vinaytosh Mishra on Sunday took additional charge of head of police force (HoPF) following the retirement of YB Khurania.

Mishra was accorded the guard of honour at the State Police Headquarters in Cuttack. He paid floral tributes at the Martyrs’ Memorial there.

Describing it as a significant responsibility, Mishra told mediapersons that discharging it with dedication will remain his highest priority.

“In the coming days, top priority will continue to be given to women’s safety, curbing organised crimes, making Odisha drugs-free and controlling cyber offences,” he said.

In view of the upcoming festive season, Mishra said around 60,000 police personnel will be mobilised and they will coordinate with administrations to ensure peace, order and security in all districts of the state. As floods have gripped several districts, the interim DGP said police personnel have been directed to take all necessary measures in coordination with ODRAF and the district administrations to provide required assistance to the people and ensure safety of life and property.

A 1993-batch officer, Mishra was not in the fray for the next DGP as he did not meet the criteria of minimum residual service of six months before his retirement date at the time of empanelment. He is set to retire in November 30 this year.