Amid rain, Railway Minister asks officials to monitor vulnerable tracks

BHUBANESWAR: Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday reviewed the impact of heavy rains on railway operations in the coastal areas of the state, and directed officials to step up monitoring of vulnerable stretches to ensure safe and uninterrupted train movement.

A 50-metre stretch of the railway track on the Baripada-Bangiriposi route near Sunagadia bazaar in Mayurbhanj district had caved in late Sunday night following heavy rains in the area. All train movement on the route has been suspended since.

The minister asked the general manager of South Eastern Railway (SER) to maintain a close watch on sections prone to waterlogging and take preventive measures to minimise disruption to train services.

He further directed the railway authorities to deploy additional manpower and resources on the Rupsa-Baripada-Bangiriposi and Rourkela-Bondamunda stretches which are prone to waterlogging. They have been asked to closely monitor water levels and track the situations, particularly at vulnerable locations, and remain prepared for quick intervention if the rainfall intensifies.

Stating that top priority is being given to passenger safety and uninterrupted railway operations, Vaishnaw said additional resources have been kept ready for deployment in rain-affected sections.