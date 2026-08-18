Anganwadi workers stage protest over demands

JEYPORE: Pressing for a slew of demands, more than 5,000 anganwadi workers and helpers from 15 Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) projects across Koraput staged protest outside the district collectorate on Monday.

The protesters under the banner of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh took out a massive rally from the Jagannath temple in Koraput to the collector’s office and staged demonstration demanding a hike in wages and other allowances. They also submitted a memorandum, addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to the district administration, urging the Centre to consider their demands and take immediate steps for their welfare.

The agitators said the protest was aimed at drawing the attention of the Centre towards the growing financial difficulties faced by anganwadi workers and demanding stronger social security measures.

The major demands of the agitating workers included an increase in minimum monthly wage to Rs 30,000, enhancement of the ESIC wage ceiling from Rs 21,000 to Rs 30,000 and increase in the EPS pension to Rs 7,500 per month along with dearness allowance (DA).

Other demands included better social security benefits for anganwadi workers, extension of maternity-related benefits, equal pay and service benefits for workers performing similar duties.

The anganwadi workers and helpers said they play a crucial role in implementing nutrition, health and child-development programmes at the grassroots level, particularly in rural and tribal areas. However, they continue to face financial insecurity and inadequate social security benefits.