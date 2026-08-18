Bargarh MP seeks centre’s help for revival of cement plant as closure date nears

BARGARH : Amid the uncertainty surrounding the proposed closure of the Bargarh Cement Works at Bardol, local MP Pradeep Purohit has written to Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal seeking urgent steps for revival and modernisation of the nearly six-decade-old industrial unit.

In his letter submitted to the Union minister during his recent visit to New Delhi, Purohit highlighted the plant’s contribution to Bargarh district and western Odisha’s industrial economy and warned that its closure would have serious socio-economic consequences. He claimed nearly 1,000 employees are directly associated with the plant, while more than 5,000 families, including transporters, contractors, traders, MSMEs and other ancillary businesses, are dependent on its operations.

The Bargarh MP urged the Centre to facilitate discussions involving the Odisha government and the Adani Group for revival of the unit. He also called for a proposed investment of around `2,000 crore for modernisation, including installation of advanced equipment, which he said could improve production efficiency, competitiveness and the plant’s long-term viability.

The development comes nearly two months after ACC Limited had formally communicated its decision to shut the Bargarh plant from August 19, citing exhaustion of limestone reserves in its captive mines, rising clinker production costs and the ageing condition of the facility. The company said continued operations were no longer economically viable and had outlined retrenchment compensation and other dues for workers following the mandatory notice period.

However, workers remain uncertain about the plant’s immediate future. While the earlier closure notification had fixed August 19 as the date for cessation of operations, there has been no clear communication to workers on whether the shutdown will proceed as scheduled, adding to the uncertainty among employees and their families.