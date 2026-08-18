CM Mohan Charan Majhi announces Rs 1,000 crore special package for flood-hit districts in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday announced a Rs 1,000-crore special package for people affected by floods in several parts of Odisha.

Addressing the media a day after visiting flood-hit Bhadrak and Jajpur districts, Majhi said the government was taking all necessary steps to provide immediate relief and restore damaged infrastructure.

A major component of the package is assistance for farmers whose crops have suffered 33 per cent or more damage. Small and marginal farmers will also be covered.

"Farmers will receive an input subsidy of Rs 8,500 per hectare for non-irrigated agricultural land, Rs 17,000 per hectare for irrigated land and Rs 22,500 per hectare for 12-month crops," the CM said.

The government will also provide assistance through direct benefit transfer (DBT) for the purchase of paddy and non-paddy seeds. The package also includes assistance for repairing lift irrigation projects and supporting people who have lost their livelihoods due to the floods.

Around 9.40 lakh people in 1,381 villages across 74 blocks in six districts — Bhadrak, Jajpur, Balasore, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Kendrapara — have been affected by the second spell of floods triggered by heavy rainfall. More than 3.70 lakh people have been evacuated to safer locations.

Majhi said 45 ODRAF teams, eight NDRF teams and 64 Fire Services teams had been deployed in the affected districts for rescue and relief operations. More than 550 relief camps have also been opened to provide food and essential supplies.

The Chief Minister said the state government was committed to its zero-casualty approach. Health authorities have been placed on high alert to prevent waterborne diseases, with medicines and other medical supplies being sent to affected areas.

The government will repair damaged embankments, canals and roads on a war footing after the floodwaters recede. It is also working on long-term measures, including permanent embankments and improved drainage systems, to strengthen the state's flood management infrastructure, Majhi said.

He said the Odisha government was in constant communication with the Centre over flood management and relief requirements.

Majhi assured flood-affected people that the government stood firmly with them and would provide additional funds if the final damage assessment showed the need for further assistance.