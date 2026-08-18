Man hacked to death over past enmity, father injured

JEYPORE: A man was allegedly hacked to death while his 60-year-old father sustained injuries in an attack over past enmity at Kamta village under Borigumma block in Koraput district on Sunday night.
The deceased was identified as 35-year-old Jagabandhu Kamar. His father Raghunath Kamar survived the attack with minor injuries. Accused Sonu Jani (44), who allegedly carried out the attack, sustained serious head injuries in the incident and is undergoing treatment at a hospital under police custody.
According to police, Sonu had been rearing pigs at his house and the animals frequently entered Raghunath’s premises, creating nuisance and leaving waste in the neighbourhood. Raghunath had reportedly warned Sonu several times over the issue. The dispute had earlier escalated with Sonu assaulting Raghunath and Jagabandhu. The accused was arrested and had to spend time in jail in connection with the attack.
After his release, Sonu allegedly harboured a grudge against the Kamar family and was waiting for an opportunity to take revenge, police said. On Sunday night, a heated argument broke out between Sonu and the Kamar family. In a fit of rage, Sonu allegedly attacked Jagabandhu with a sharp weapon and also assaulted Raghunath.
Jagabandhu sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition. However, doctors declared him dead. Raghunath sustained minor injuries in the attack.
Police said after committing the crime, Sonu tried to escape from the spot. However, he fell down while fleeing and suffered serious head injury. Police later admitted him to the hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment.
On being informed, B Singhpur police reached the spot and seized the weapon allegedly used in the crime. A scientific team also visited crime scene for investigation.
Borigumma SDPO Satyabrat Lenka said the accused had a long-standing enmity with the Kamar family and had earlier gone to jail after attacking them. “Prima facie, the accused appears to have committed the crime out of revenge stemming from the past enmity,” he added.
B Singhpur police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances leading to the murder.