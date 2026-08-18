Over one crore women to get Subhadra money on August 28, says Pravati Parida

BHUBANESWAR: Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida on Monday said the fifth instalment of Rs 5,000 under the Subhadra Yojana will be disbursed to more than one crore women beneficiaries on August 28, the day of Rakhi Purnima.

The funds will be disbursed at a state-level function in Nayagarh, the deputy chief minister told mediapersons after inaugurating a five-day training programme for the second batch of newly-appointed child welfare committee (CWC) members.

Official sources said out of 1,15,75,633 applications, including 3,17,966 fresh applications submitted during the 2026-27 financial year, 1,02,04,396 women were initially identified as eligible. However, 5,277 names were removed from the list after field reviews and district-level updates.

The total number of beneficiaries under the flagship scheme now stands at 1,01,99,119. The government has already transferred more than `20,648 crore directly into the bank accounts of over one crore women through the first four instalments, she said.

Parida also said the state government was committed to esuring a safe, secure and enabling environment for every child. She stressed the need for coordinated and compassionate efforts by all stakeholders to safeguard the rights, dignity and well-being of children.

The deputy chief minister urged the newly-appointed CWC members to discharge their responsibilities with sensitivity, dedication and empathy. She said the best interest of the child should remain at the centre of every decision and intervention.

She also interacted with the newly-inducted CWC members and heard about their grassroots-level experiences, challenges and perspectives on issues concerning children. A total of 58 CWC members from 27 districts are undergoing training under the programme.