Review faculty study leave requests before forwarding to govt, DTET told

BHUBANESWAR: The Skill Development and Technical Education (SDTE) department has asked the Directorate of Technical Education and Training (DTET) to conduct a comprehensive review of proposals seeking No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for teaching staff of government polytechnics and engineering schools to pursue higher studies under quality improvement programme (QIP) or study leave.

Issuing a communication, the department observed that proposals being forwarded by the directorate often lacked specific views and recommendations on the feasibility of relieving the faculty members concerned for the proposed period.

It said DTET, being the controlling and implementing authority for government polytechnics and engineering schools, should examine each proposal at its level before forwarding it to the government for consideration.

The review should take into account the availability of regular teaching faculty against sanctioned strength, vacancies in the said discipline, and the views of the institution’s principal concerned.

SDTE additional secretary Biswa Ranjan Rath emphasised that student intake and actual strength, existing academic workload and the availability of guest faculty should also be assessed.

The department further asked DTET to assess the likely impact of a faculty member’s absence in theory, practical and laboratory classes. The directorate has been asked to furnish the factual position along with a definite recommendation in each case before forwarding proposals to the department for further consideration.