Two BJD MLAs protest during Majhi’s visit

JAJPUR: Accusing the district administration of sidelining them during Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s visit to flood-hit areas of Jajpur, two BJD MLAs resorted to dharna near Pitiri chowk in Dasarathpur on Monday.

Binjharpur MLA Pramila Mallik and Jajpur legislator Sujata Sahu along with their supporters staged protest on the road alleging conspiracy by the administration to exclude them during the CM’s inspection of the flood situation in the district.

“Jajpur collector had personally invited me. He even told me that I would accompany the CM during his visit to flood-affected areas. When the CM embarked on the boat journey with two of his ministers, I along with the Binjharpur MLA wanted to accompany him. However, we were sidelined by the district administration,” alleged MLA Sahu.

However, Jajpur collector Ambar Kumar Kar refuted the allegation and said, “The two MLAs could not be accommodated in the chief minister’s boat due to security reasons.”