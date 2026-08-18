Two burglars held with Rs 6L stolen ornaments

CUTTACK: Jagatpur police on Monday arrested two inter-district burglars for allegedly breaking into a house and decamping with gold and silver ornaments worth over `6 lakh recently.

The accused are Rabindra Patra (30) of Bagapatia village in Keonjhar and Krishna Das (27) of Laxminagar village in Jajpur district. Police said one Bhaskar Padhy of Ramadevi Nagar in Jagatpur’s Tarol locality lodged a complaint on August 11 alleging some thieves had broken into his house, while he was in his shop, and fled with the gold and silver ornaments from his almirah.

Basing on his complaint, police registered a case and launched an investigation. Probe revealed the accused had committed similar thefts in the Jagatpur police limits area. Subsequently during further investigation, police arrested the duo and seized the stolen valuables.

As per police, the accused were habitual offenders. While 26 criminal cases have been registered against Das in Jajpur, Keonjhar and Cuttack districts, Patra has 12 cases against him in different police stations of Jajpur and Cuttack, said a senior police officer.