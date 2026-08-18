Two killed in wall collapse in Jaleswar

BALASORE: An elderly woman and her grandson were killed in their sleep after a wall of their neighbour’s house collapsed on them in Jaleswar area of the district on Sunday night.

The deceased were identified as Radhika Swain (65) and her grandson Jyoti Prakash Swain (18) of Kapasuda village under Netua panchayat. Radhika’s granddaughter Smritirekha Swain (18) suffered critical injuries in the incident.

Sources said Radhika and her two grandchildren went to sleep on the verandah of their house after having dinner. At around 9.30 pm, the mud wall of their neighbour Bansidhar Jena’s house reportedly caved in, trapping the trio under the debris.

Family members rescued the three and rushed them to GK Bhatt community health centre (CHC) in Jaleswar. However, doctors declared Radhika and Jyoti Prakash brought dead. Smritirekha was admitted to the CHC in a critical condition.

On being informed, Jaleswar police reached the CHC and seized the bodies for postmortem.